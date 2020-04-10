UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 26,851 Shares of Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) by 49.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,851 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Zuora worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Zuora in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZUO opened at $9.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $989.37 million, a PE ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 2.04. Zuora Inc has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $23.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.84.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative net margin of 30.21% and a negative return on equity of 48.96%. The business had revenue of $70.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zuora Inc will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

ZUO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. First Analysis initiated coverage on shares of Zuora in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Zuora from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

