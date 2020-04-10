UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 162,890 Shares of TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 815,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 162,890 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 1.12% of TransGlobe Energy worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,116,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 47,446 shares in the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of TransGlobe Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ TGA opened at $0.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.13. TransGlobe Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.96.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $64.20 million during the quarter.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds an interest in five production sharing concessions, including West Gharib, West Bakr, South Alamein, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

