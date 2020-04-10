UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 11,765 Shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,765 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 1.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 23.0% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH during the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH during the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 14,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

In other ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH news, EVP Der Reis Dennis Van acquired 10,000 shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $86,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 121,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,006.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Elenio acquired 5,000 shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.72 per share, for a total transaction of $38,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 400,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,242.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 20,000 shares of company stock worth $193,200 over the last three months. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

NYSE ABR opened at $7.81 on Friday. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $15.77. The company has a current ratio of 15.80, a quick ratio of 15.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day moving average of $12.95. The firm has a market cap of $732.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.50.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH had a net margin of 42.44% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $81.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.36%. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.24%.

About ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

