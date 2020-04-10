UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.07% of Helios Technologies worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 605,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,985,000 after purchasing an additional 19,787 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,325,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLIO stock opened at $31.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.52. Helios Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $30.31 and a fifty-two week high of $53.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.51.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.60 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 13.90%. Helios Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Helios Technologies will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 5th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.81%.

In other news, Director Christine L. Koski sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $960,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on HLIO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Helios Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Sidoti increased their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.75.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

