UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.12% of Interface worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Interface by 812.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 726,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,049,000 after buying an additional 646,737 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Interface by 52.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 53,770 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Interface by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 897,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,894,000 after buying an additional 137,160 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Interface by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,749,783 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,029,000 after acquiring an additional 16,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interface by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 669,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after acquiring an additional 18,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TILE shares. Raymond James raised shares of Interface from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Interface from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Interface from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Interface in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interface currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TILE opened at $9.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $513.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.83. Interface, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $17.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average of $14.77.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The textile maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $339.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.67 million. Interface had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 26.17%. Interface’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Interface, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.35%.

About Interface

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

