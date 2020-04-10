UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APLS. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,139.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, Birchview Capital LP purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on APLS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

APLS opened at $28.15 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $45.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.03.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.63). On average, research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

