UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.24 Million Position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 77.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 103,005 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.10% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PLAY shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.05.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $376,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $14.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.67. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $59.60. The stock has a market cap of $391.61 million, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.71.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 44.38% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $347.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

