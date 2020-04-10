UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.21 Million Position in Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Infinera worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INFN. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Infinera by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 273,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinera during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Infinera by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 56,130 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Infinera during the 4th quarter worth $792,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Infinera by 282.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,015,712 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after buying an additional 750,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Infinera news, major shareholder Oaktree Fund Gp, Llc purchased 3,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $13,984,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Optical Holdings L.P. Oaktree purchased 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $4,740,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INFN opened at $5.78 on Friday. Infinera Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $8.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day moving average of $6.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. Infinera had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a negative return on equity of 30.29%. The firm had revenue of $384.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Infinera Corp. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INFN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $8.33 target price (up from $8.14) on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of Infinera from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Infinera from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.51.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

