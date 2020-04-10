UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.19 Million Position in AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 362,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,898 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in AK Steel were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of AK Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AK Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of AK Steel by 391.6% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 18,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 14,956 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of AK Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AK Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKS opened at $1.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.21 million, a PE ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 2.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average is $2.60. AK Steel Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). AK Steel had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. AK Steel’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AK Steel Holding Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AKS shares. Cfra raised shares of AK Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of AK Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of AK Steel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AK Steel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AK Steel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.55.

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, and stainless and electrical steel products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

