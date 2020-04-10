UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.16 Million Stake in Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALO. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Talos Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Talos Energy by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 16,124 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 4th quarter worth $456,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

NYSE TALO opened at $6.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $373.47 million, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 2.46. Talos Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $31.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.29.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.83. Talos Energy had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $233.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Talos Energy Inc will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO).

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.