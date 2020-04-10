UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,473 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Michaels Companies worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,041,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,515,000 after purchasing an additional 676,433 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Michaels Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Michaels Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Michaels Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Michaels Companies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,355,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after buying an additional 68,326 shares during the period.

NASDAQ MIK opened at $2.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average of $6.54. The stock has a market cap of $362.71 million, a PE ratio of 1.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.77. Michaels Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $13.08.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Michaels Companies had a net margin of 5.37% and a negative return on equity of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Michaels Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Michaels Companies Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MIK shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Michaels Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Michaels Companies in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Michaels Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.32.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

