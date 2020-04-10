UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stake in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) by 81.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,326 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 72,539 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Inogen were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGN. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Inogen by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Inogen by 1.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,534 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Inogen by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Inogen by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,251 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,857,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Inogen by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period.

Get Inogen alerts:

Shares of Inogen stock opened at $53.56 on Friday. Inogen Inc has a 1-year low of $31.21 and a 1-year high of $95.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). Inogen had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $78.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Inogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inogen Inc will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INGN. ValuEngine raised shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Inogen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Inogen from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.