UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,893 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.10% of TiVo worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of TiVo by 5.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of TiVo by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 191,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TiVo by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in TiVo by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in TiVo by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TiVo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BWS Financial cut shares of TiVo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TiVo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of TiVo in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TIVO opened at $6.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.07. TiVo Corp has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $9.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.63.

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.70 million. TiVo had a negative net margin of 61.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TiVo Corp will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TiVo Profile

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

