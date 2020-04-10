UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Huron Consulting Group worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HURN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HURN shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

NASDAQ HURN opened at $51.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.19. Huron Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $70.91.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $232.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.63 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $67,457.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,365,207.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

See Also: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.