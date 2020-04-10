UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stake in AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,838 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPF. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the first quarter worth $4,105,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 334,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 3.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,487 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 83.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,454 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 110.4% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 485,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,204,000 after acquiring an additional 254,874 shares during the last quarter. 37.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppFolio stock opened at $98.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. AppFolio Inc has a one year low of $80.76 and a one year high of $148.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 96.58 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.78 and its 200 day moving average is $109.30.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $67.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.61 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AppFolio Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AppFolio news, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 12,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $1,793,686.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,693.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Rauth III sold 10,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $1,236,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,445,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on APPF shares. BidaskClub cut AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. DA Davidson raised AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut AppFolio from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.03.

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

