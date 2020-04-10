UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,872 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.15% of MBIA worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in MBIA in the 4th quarter worth about $498,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in MBIA in the 4th quarter worth about $432,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in MBIA by 381.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 899,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,364,000 after buying an additional 712,409 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in MBIA by 1,268.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 90,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in MBIA by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 68,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 16,005 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MBIA alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered MBIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE MBI opened at $8.09 on Friday. MBIA Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $10.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.92.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.12). MBIA had a negative net margin of 128.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS.

MBIA Profile

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through U.S. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI).

Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.