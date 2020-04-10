UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 11,445 Shares of Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,445 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Renewable Energy Group worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,994,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,586,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 155.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 510,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,761,000 after buying an additional 310,607 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 357.7% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 69,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 53,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 294,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,931,000 after buying an additional 87,000 shares in the last quarter.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, Director Peter John Martin Harding purchased 2,000 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.82 per share, with a total value of $39,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 130,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,652.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Cynthia J. Warner purchased 3,000 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.06 per share, with a total value of $57,180.00. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $23.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.89. Renewable Energy Group Inc has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $31.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.51. The firm has a market cap of $915.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.41.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $1.19. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $511.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group Inc will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

