UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Position in Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,004 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.10% of Douglas Dynamics worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 27,628 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,720 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,143 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Shares of PLOW stock opened at $37.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.71. Douglas Dynamics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $56.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.19. The company has a market capitalization of $783.94 million, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.85.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics Inc will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This is an increase from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLOW. Craig Hallum lowered Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered Douglas Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Douglas Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Douglas Dynamics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

In other Douglas Dynamics news, CFO Sarah C. Lauber bought 1,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.70 per share, for a total transaction of $52,969.50. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.