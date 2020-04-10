UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 2,163 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,865 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.10% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFSC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 3.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director John S. Eulich bought 5,026 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.57 per share, with a total value of $229,034.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,503.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $37,125.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 47,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $31.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.79. The company has a market cap of $759.45 million, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.40. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a one year low of $24.13 and a one year high of $48.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09. The company had revenue of $76.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.78 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 12.80%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 17.65%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EFSC shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Enterprise Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

