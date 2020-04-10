UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 10,212 Shares of Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,550 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 10,212 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,932 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sunrun alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on RUN. Roth Capital increased their target price on Sunrun from $18.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Sunrun from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

In other Sunrun news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $28,295.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 208,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $3,754,196.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,098,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,828,897.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 650,581 shares of company stock valued at $10,709,537 in the last 90 days. 9.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $11.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Sunrun Inc has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $23.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $243.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.78 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.