UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on UBSFY. ValuEngine lowered UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens raised UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.00.

OTCMKTS UBSFY opened at $14.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.65. UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $19.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.14.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA engages in the production, publishing, and distribution of video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

