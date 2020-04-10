Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Director Garrett Camp Sells 170,000 Shares of Stock

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $4,516,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Garrett Camp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 9th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total value of $4,692,000.00.

On Thursday, March 26th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $4,695,400.00.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $4,297,600.00.

On Thursday, March 12th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $3,950,800.00.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $4,807,600.00.

On Thursday, February 20th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $6,908,800.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $6,776,200.00.

On Thursday, February 6th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $6,295,100.00.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $6,565,400.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $6,364,800.00.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $27.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. Uber Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $47.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion and a PE ratio of -3.27.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 89.29% and a negative net margin of 60.13%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, February 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wildcat Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $853,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 951.3% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,965 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $318,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 124.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,853 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 22,649 shares during the period. Finally, Grassi Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,236,000. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

