Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) Major Shareholder General L.P. Standard Acquires 136,545 Shares of Stock

Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) major shareholder General L.P. Standard purchased 136,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.94 per share, with a total value of $2,995,797.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Turning Point Brands stock opened at $21.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $420.85 million, a PE ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.20. Turning Point Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $57.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 38.53% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $80.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Turning Point Brands Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.75%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,566,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,805,000 after buying an additional 174,229 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 307,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,804,000 after buying an additional 5,482 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,829,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 199,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,712,000 after buying an additional 109,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 140,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after buying an additional 59,790 shares during the last quarter. 44.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Turning Point Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Turning Point Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.