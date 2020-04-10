Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) Shares Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc grew its holdings in Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 87.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,992 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.05% of Trustmark worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Trustmark by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Trustmark by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trustmark by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Trustmark by 333.8% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Trustmark by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Trustmark stock opened at $26.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.12. Trustmark Corp has a 12 month low of $20.47 and a 12 month high of $36.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.19 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 21.18%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trustmark Corp will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.55%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRMK. BidaskClub upgraded Trustmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Trustmark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Trustmark from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

Trustmark Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.