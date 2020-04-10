Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $39.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered Trupanion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.38.

TRUP opened at $31.08 on Wednesday. Trupanion has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $38.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -518.00 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.99.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $105.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.92 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trupanion will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $102,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Hays Lindsley sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $153,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,533 shares of company stock valued at $930,425. 13.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

