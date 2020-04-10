Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $55.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Truist Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Truist Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.97.

Shares of TFC opened at $36.11 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.06 and its 200 day moving average is $50.29. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $266,260.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 104.2% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 217,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after acquiring an additional 110,903 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 88.1% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 443,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,760,000 after acquiring an additional 207,898 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 17.5% during the first quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 24,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 15.1% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 7,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 11,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

