Tritax Big Box REIT PLC (LON:BBOX) Insider Acquires £19,360 in Stock

Tritax Big Box REIT PLC (LON:BBOX) insider Karen Whitworth acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.59) per share, with a total value of £19,360 ($25,466.98).

BBOX opened at GBX 125 ($1.64) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 119.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 139.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Tritax Big Box REIT PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 1.49 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 162.60 ($2.14). The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19.

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported GBX 6.64 ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 6.90 ($0.09) by GBX (0.26) ($0.00). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tritax Big Box REIT PLC will post 746.0000164 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.56 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. Tritax Big Box REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBOX. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 144.67 ($1.90).

About Tritax Big Box REIT

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

