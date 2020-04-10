Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

In other news, CEO Jean Savage purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $73,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,700.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brandon B. Boze purchased 122,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,535,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,881,431 shares of company stock valued at $38,936,699 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRN. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 7.9% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 53,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 14.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 630,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,413,000 after acquiring an additional 77,373 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 35,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRN opened at $17.39 on Friday. Trinity Industries has a 1-year low of $14.53 and a 1-year high of $24.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.06.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $850.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Trinity Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trinity Industries will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 60.32%.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

