Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Stock Price Up 14.7% Following Strong Earnings

Trilogy Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) shot up 14.7% on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $1.74 and last traded at $1.72, 216,213 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 23% from the average session volume of 280,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

The mining company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $1.18.

Separately, TD Securities raised Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th.

In related news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. purchased 158,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.22 per share, with a total value of $352,314.00. Over the last three months, insiders bought 173,700 shares of company stock valued at $373,354.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMQ. Sprott Inc. grew its position in Trilogy Metals by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 543,209 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 28,460 shares during the period. Polygon Management Ltd. grew its position in Trilogy Metals by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 244,276 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Trilogy Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $802,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Trilogy Metals by 7,238.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 494,789 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 488,047 shares during the period.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ)

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 355,400 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

