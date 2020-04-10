Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) PT Lowered to C$0.75 at National Bank Financial

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$1.25 to C$0.75 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Trican Well Service’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TCW. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.30 to C$1.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.25 to C$0.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Trican Well Service from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.30 to C$1.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$1.01.

Shares of Trican Well Service stock opened at C$0.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.87, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Trican Well Service has a 1 year low of C$0.42 and a 1 year high of C$1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.92. The stock has a market cap of $127.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$163.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$152.73 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Trican Well Service will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trican Well Service news, Director Gilbert Allen Brooks purchased 50,000 shares of Trican Well Service stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.52 per share, with a total value of C$25,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$52,075.60. Insiders have acquired a total of 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $43,551 over the last three months.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

