Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James restated their hold rating on shares of Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $0.65 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cormark restated a hold rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Trican Well Service in a report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a $0.60 price objective on shares of Trican Well Service in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Tudor Pickering cut Trican Well Service from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $1.25 target price on shares of Trican Well Service in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Trican Well Service in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $0.96.

OTCMKTS TOLWF opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.69. Trican Well Service has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $1.18.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

