Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO)

TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,604 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 591% compared to the typical daily volume of 377 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of TiVo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,329,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TiVo by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,334,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,320,000 after purchasing an additional 100,234 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of TiVo by 59.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 123,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 45,758 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of TiVo by 5.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TiVo by 367.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 238,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 187,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

TIVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BWS Financial lowered shares of TiVo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TiVo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of TiVo in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TiVo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of TIVO stock opened at $6.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. TiVo has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $9.69. The company has a market capitalization of $864.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.63.

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. TiVo had a negative net margin of 61.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that TiVo will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

TiVo Company Profile

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

