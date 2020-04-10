Traders Purchase High Volume of DouYu International Call Options (NASDAQ:DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 600 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 722% compared to the average volume of 73 call options.

NASDAQ DOYU opened at $7.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 182.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.45 and its 200-day moving average is $7.96. DouYu International has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $11.88.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. DouYu International had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that DouYu International will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of DouYu International during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of DouYu International during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DouYu International during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of DouYu International during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of DouYu International during the fourth quarter worth about $440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. DouYu International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.19.

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

