Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,149 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,028% compared to the typical volume of 54 call options.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $111,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,389.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 292.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 48,286 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 247,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 11,872 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Marten Transport during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors own 69.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MRTN shares. Stephens raised Marten Transport from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Marten Transport in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Marten Transport from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marten Transport has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTN opened at $22.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.02. Marten Transport has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.39. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.02.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $217.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Marten Transport will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is an increase from Marten Transport’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

