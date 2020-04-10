Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Copa (NYSE:CPA)

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,783 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,013% compared to the average volume of 250 call options.

CPA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Santander upgraded shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Copa from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Copa from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Copa in a report on Sunday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Copa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.25.

Copa stock opened at $45.50 on Friday. Copa has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $116.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.81 and a 200-day moving average of $93.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $681.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.10 million. Copa had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Copa will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. This is a positive change from Copa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Copa by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,554,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $168,039,000 after acquiring an additional 293,675 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Copa by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,012,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,456,000 after acquiring an additional 236,833 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Copa during the 4th quarter valued at $15,506,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Copa by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 286,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,913,000 after acquiring an additional 79,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Copa by 308.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 102,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,104,000 after acquiring an additional 77,573 shares during the last quarter. 67.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

