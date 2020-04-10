Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 8,446 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 190% compared to the average volume of 2,912 call options.

In other Apollo Global Management news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 3,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $183,975,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 177,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $8,479,916.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,150,237 shares of company stock worth $246,584,439. 46.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth about $70,716,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,791,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,577,000 after buying an additional 1,149,536 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,180,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,318,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,996,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE APO opened at $39.16 on Friday. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $52.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.50.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.37. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The company had revenue of $448.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

APO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $53.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

