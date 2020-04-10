TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) PT Lowered to $8.00 at JMP Securities

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $21.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TRTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $21.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered TPG RE Finance Trust from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. TPG RE Finance Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.13.

TRTX opened at $6.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.26. TPG RE Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 343.93 and a current ratio of 343.93. The firm has a market cap of $380.55 million, a P/E ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 26.26%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 97.73%.

In related news, VP Peter A. Smith purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.51 per share, for a total transaction of $115,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 115,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,032.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter A. Smith purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.63 per share, for a total transaction of $28,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 120,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,765.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 15,500 shares of company stock worth $145,755 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRTX. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

