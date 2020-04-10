Townsend & Associates Inc Makes New Investment in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,490 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 31,603 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. New Street Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.16.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $57.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $239.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.83. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

