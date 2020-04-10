Townsend & Associates Inc Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,033 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.9% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,311,057,000 after buying an additional 789,746 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,005,385,000 after purchasing an additional 71,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,197,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,049,165,000 after purchasing an additional 225,304 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Apple from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Apple from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.63.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $267.99 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $269.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,164.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,553 shares of company stock worth $21,207,018. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

