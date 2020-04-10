Townsend & Associates Inc Buys 730 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Townsend & Associates Inc grew its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,933 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $71,747,000 after purchasing an additional 63,786 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIS stock opened at $104.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.19. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIS. UBS Group upped their price target on Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.91.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

