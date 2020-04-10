Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Downgraded by Cormark

Cormark cut shares of Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) from a buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$17.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$26.00. Cormark also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

TXG has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC increased their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$21.50 to C$23.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Torex Gold Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.50 to C$23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Torex Gold Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

Shares of TXG opened at C$13.71 on Tuesday. Torex Gold Resources has a 1 year low of C$8.79 and a 1 year high of C$22.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 16.52.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$250.78 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Torex Gold Resources will post 0.6600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Darren Murphy acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$11.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,351.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$91,543.62.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna deposit that consists of 7 mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

