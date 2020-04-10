Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on THO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Thor Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Sidoti lowered their price objective on Thor Industries from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Thor Industries from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.11.

THO opened at $51.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 2.18. Thor Industries has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $89.45.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Thor Industries will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Thor Industries news, Director Jan Suwinski purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.19 per share, for a total transaction of $74,380.00. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the third quarter worth $795,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 80.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 10,838 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the third quarter worth $13,411,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in Thor Industries by 2.2% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 47,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

