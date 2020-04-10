TheStreet Lowers Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) to D

TheStreet downgraded shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CNTY. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Century Casinos has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.63.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

CNTY opened at $3.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.03. Century Casinos has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $10.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.77.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.70). Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $67.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Century Casinos will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter Hoetzinger bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 261,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Century Casinos by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 155,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 18,351 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Century Casinos by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 361,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,744,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,813,000 after acquiring an additional 242,910 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 17,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 322.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 24,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 18,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.