TheStreet Downgrades Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Atkore International Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Atkore International Group from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $25.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.73. Atkore International Group has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $43.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $447.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.80 million. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 67.84% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share.

In other Atkore International Group news, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 1,000 shares of Atkore International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $37,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,213 shares in the company, valued at $4,121,698.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 6,000 shares of Atkore International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $253,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,703.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,336,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,635 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 461,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,655,000 after acquiring an additional 254,458 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,475,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,680,000 after acquiring an additional 232,764 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 509,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,602,000 after acquiring an additional 228,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 538.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 230,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after acquiring an additional 194,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

About Atkore International Group

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

