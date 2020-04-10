The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Hackett Group, a global strategic advisory firm and an Answerthink company, is a leader in best practice research and advisory programs, benchmarking and transformation consulting services, including shared services, offshoring and outsourcing advice. Utilizing best practices and implementation insight from more than 4,000 benchmarking studies, executives use Hackett’s empirically based approach to quickly define and prioritize initiatives, and to leverage proven strategies that enable world-class performance. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet cut The Hackett Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub cut The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of The Hackett Group in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $14.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.66 million, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.67. The Hackett Group has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.46.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $69.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.17 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hackett Group will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

