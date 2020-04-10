Tc Pipelines Lp (TSE:TRP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$72.59.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Tc Pipelines from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. CIBC increased their price objective on Tc Pipelines from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. CSFB increased their price objective on Tc Pipelines from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Monday, January 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Tc Pipelines from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Tc Pipelines from C$80.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get Tc Pipelines alerts:

Tc Pipelines stock opened at C$66.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$64.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$67.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.87. The firm has a market cap of $57.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.52. Tc Pipelines has a twelve month low of C$47.05 and a twelve month high of C$76.58.

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.03. The company had revenue of C$3.26 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Tc Pipelines will post 3.9900001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. This is an increase from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.26%.

About Tc Pipelines

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

Further Reading: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Tc Pipelines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tc Pipelines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.