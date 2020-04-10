Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Earns Add Rating from Peel Hunt

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TW. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 157 ($2.07) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 165 ($2.17) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 270 ($3.55) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taylor Wimpey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 187.85 ($2.47).

Shares of TW opened at GBX 1.42 ($0.02) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 118 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 168.69. The stock has a market cap of $46.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.07. Taylor Wimpey has a 52 week low of GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 214.50 ($2.82).

In related news, insider Jennie Daly acquired 119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of £127.70 ($167.98) per share, for a total transaction of £15,196.30 ($19,989.87). Also, insider Robert Noel acquired 36,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 211 ($2.78) per share, for a total transaction of £76,656.30 ($100,837.02).

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

