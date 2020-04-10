Target (NYSE:TGT) Rating Reiterated by Cowen

Target (NYSE:TGT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Cowen in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $150.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TGT. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Target from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Target from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.68.

TGT opened at $104.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.79 and a 200-day moving average of $113.56. The company has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.65. Target has a 1-year low of $70.03 and a 1-year high of $130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $64,362.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,668. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its holdings in shares of Target by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 240 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

