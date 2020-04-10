Target (NYSE:TGT) Rating Reiterated by Cowen

Target (NYSE:TGT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Cowen in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $150.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.95% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also commented on TGT. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Target from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Target from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.68.
TGT opened at $104.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.79 and a 200-day moving average of $113.56. The company has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.65. Target has a 1-year low of $70.03 and a 1-year high of $130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.89.
In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $64,362.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,668. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its holdings in shares of Target by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 240 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.
Target Company Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.
