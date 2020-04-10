Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Position Increased by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 764.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 847 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Target during the first quarter valued at about $44,563,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 2.2% during the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 6.6% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 14,113 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC raised its holdings in Target by 4.1% during the first quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target during the first quarter valued at about $539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,668. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $49,958.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Target from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.68.

TGT stock opened at $104.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.56. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.03 and a fifty-two week high of $130.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.65.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

