TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Receives $10.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.33.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRKR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TapImmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of TapImmune from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Get TapImmune alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MRKR opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 22.82 and a quick ratio of 22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.16. TapImmune has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $9.17.

TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that TapImmune will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TapImmune

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA T cell technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for TapImmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TapImmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.